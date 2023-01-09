Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) went up by 9.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 44.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ :CRKN) Right Now?

CRKN currently public float of 16.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRKN was 5.83M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN stocks went up by 44.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.94% and a quarterly performance of 7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 44.97% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.47% for CRKN stocks with a simple moving average of -62.74% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at 29.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 44.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.22%, as shares surge +76.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +44.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1795. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw 40.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -347.80, with -224.90 for asset returns.