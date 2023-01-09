LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) went up by 21.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price has collected 25.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.42.

LX currently public float of 39.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LX was 715.06K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stocks went up by 25.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.98% and a quarterly performance of 36.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.97% for LX stocks with a simple moving average of 43.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $4.30. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

LX Trading at 68.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +53.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX rose by +56.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw 26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.