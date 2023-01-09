Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s stock price has collected 8.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE :TV) Right Now?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TV is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.85, which is $3.61 above the current price. TV currently public float of 365.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TV was 3.31M shares.

TV’s Market Performance

TV stocks went up by 8.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly performance of -6.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.80% for TV stocks with a simple moving average of -31.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TV reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

TV Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV rose by +8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw 10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Equity return is now at value 49.20, with 19.40 for asset returns.