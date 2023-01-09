Is Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) a Keeper?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) went down by -17.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s stock price has collected 221.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :JSPR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is $5.77 above the current price. JSPR currently public float of 25.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JSPR was 1.42M shares.

JSPR’s Market Performance

JSPR stocks went up by 221.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 153.86% and a quarterly performance of 66.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 53.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.40% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 82.49% for JSPR stocks with a simple moving average of -20.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JSPR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for JSPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

JSPR Trading at 104.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.59%, as shares surge +163.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR rose by +221.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8569. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw 206.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from Lis William, who sale 24,743 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Jun 27. After this action, Lis William now owns 40,486 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,404 using the latest closing price.

Lis William, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., sale 24,743 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Lis William is holding 65,229 shares at $50,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Equity return is now at value -55.00, with -44.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.95.