Is Alector Inc. (ALEC) a Keeper?

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) went down by -5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The company’s stock price has collected -12.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alector Inc. (NASDAQ :ALEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALEC is at 0.87.

ALEC currently public float of 73.29M and currently shorts hold a 6.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALEC was 544.51K shares.

ALEC’s Market Performance

ALEC stocks went down by -12.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.00% and a quarterly performance of -9.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Alector Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.25% for ALEC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALEC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALEC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALEC reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ALEC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ALEC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

ALEC Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEC fell by -12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Alector Inc. saw -10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEC starting from Romano Gary, who sale 2,177 shares at the price of $10.62 back on Sep 02. After this action, Romano Gary now owns 90,073 shares of Alector Inc., valued at $23,120 using the latest closing price.

King Robert, the Chief Development Officer of Alector Inc., sale 176 shares at $10.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that King Robert is holding 529,295 shares at $1,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEC

Equity return is now at value -49.20, with -15.60 for asset returns.