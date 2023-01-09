Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.23. The company’s stock price has collected 36.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.06, which is -$1.42 below the current price. GOTU currently public float of 254.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 5.67M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went up by 36.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 136.91% and a quarterly performance of 177.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.06% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.09% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of 140.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOTU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GOTU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GOTU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.30 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to GOTU, setting the target price at $2.60 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GOTU Trading at 124.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.27%, as shares surge +128.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +389.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +61.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 49.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.78 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -47.30. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.