Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.24. The company’s stock price has collected 6.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ :GNUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNUS is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genius Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. GNUS currently public float of 295.53M and currently shorts hold a 11.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNUS was 1.30M shares.

GNUS’s Market Performance

GNUS stocks went up by 6.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.36% and a quarterly performance of -22.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for Genius Brands International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.91% for GNUS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNUS stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for GNUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNUS in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $5 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

GNUS Trading at -17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5572. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw 12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from Turner-Graham Cynthia, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 05. After this action, Turner-Graham Cynthia now owns 5,000 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $3,674 using the latest closing price.

Hirsh Michael, the Director of Genius Brands International Inc., purchase 5,460 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hirsh Michael is holding 49,273 shares at $3,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-698.88 for the present operating margin

-191.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Brands International Inc. stands at -1604.10. Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -27.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.44.