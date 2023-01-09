EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) went up by 32.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.45. The company’s stock price has collected 121.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/21 that The Latest IPO Is an E-Bike Company. The Gain Was 353%.

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :EZGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for EZGO Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EZGO currently public float of 18.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZGO was 64.78K shares.

EZGO’s Market Performance

EZGO stocks went up by 121.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 138.98% and a quarterly performance of 134.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 46.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.42% for EZGO Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 100.65% for EZGO stocks with a simple moving average of 51.54% for the last 200 days.

EZGO Trading at 129.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.04%, as shares surge +143.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +145.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO rose by +121.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5437. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw 54.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.55 for the present operating margin

+1.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at -12.56. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.