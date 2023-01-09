Energy Transfer LP (ET): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/07/21 that GoPro, Peloton, Roku, DraftKings: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE :ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ET is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Energy Transfer LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.24, which is $4.16 above the current price. ET currently public float of 2.48B and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ET was 15.47M shares.

ET’s Market Performance

ET stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.76% and a quarterly performance of 5.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Energy Transfer LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.31% for ET stocks with a simple moving average of 6.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ET reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ET, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

ET Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Brannon Richard D, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $11.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, Brannon Richard D now owns 580,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $923,810 using the latest closing price.

Whitehurst Bradford D., the EVP (former CFO) of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 5,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Whitehurst Bradford D. is holding 1,048,305 shares at $60,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.85 for the present operating margin

+14.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +8.10. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.