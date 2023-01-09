Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.30. The company’s stock price has collected 7.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/03/23 that How ‘quiet quitting,’ ‘bond yields’ and ‘goblin mode’ came to define 2022

Is It Worth Investing in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE :DIS) Right Now?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DIS is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Walt Disney Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.20, which is $31.65 above the current price. DIS currently public float of 1.82B and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DIS was 14.71M shares.

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS stocks went up by 7.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.77% and a quarterly performance of -6.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for The Walt Disney Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.70% for DIS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $115 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to DIS, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DIS Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.79. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw 8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $119.03 back on Aug 12. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 28,624 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $357,090 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of The Walt Disney Company, sale 226 shares at $132.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 27,003 shares at $29,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at +3.87. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.