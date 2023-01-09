Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pinterest Inc. (PINS)?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went up by 3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.04. The company’s stock price has collected 2.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 175.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PINS is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Pinterest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.64, which is $3.29 above the current price. PINS currently public float of 582.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 12.83M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went up by 2.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.66% and a quarterly performance of -5.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to PINS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

PINS Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.20. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $25.23 back on Jan 03. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 214,215 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $189,225 using the latest closing price.

Gavini Naveen, the SVP, Products of Pinterest Inc., sale 4,765 shares at $23.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Gavini Naveen is holding 427,186 shares at $113,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+79.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at +12.27. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.25.