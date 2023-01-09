Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Just Got Our Attention

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) went down by -9.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.53. The company’s stock price has collected 67.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ :DADA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $75.69, which is -$1.71 below the current price. DADA currently public float of 248.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DADA was 1.58M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA stocks went up by 67.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.51% and a quarterly performance of 120.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.21% for Dada Nexus Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.01% for DADA stocks with a simple moving average of 77.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DADA, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

DADA Trading at 104.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.51%, as shares surge +70.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +254.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +67.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw 70.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.96 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -35.99. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -25.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.