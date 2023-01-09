Can Novan Inc. (NOVN) Remain Competitive?

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) went down by -26.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.36. The company’s stock price has collected 14.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Novan Inc. (NASDAQ :NOVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOVN is at 0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Novan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.40, which is $13.01 above the current price. NOVN currently public float of 23.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVN was 275.32K shares.

NOVN’s Market Performance

NOVN stocks went up by 14.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.35% and a quarterly performance of -8.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.88% for Novan Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.07% for NOVN stocks with a simple moving average of -32.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NOVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $30 based on the research report published on July 09th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NOVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

NOVN Trading at 26.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.61%, as shares surge +19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVN rose by +14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4037. In addition, Novan Inc. saw 2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVN starting from BIERMAN JAMES L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Apr 07. After this action, BIERMAN JAMES L now owns 4,000 shares of Novan Inc., valued at $3,449 using the latest closing price.

BIERMAN JAMES L, the Director of Novan Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that BIERMAN JAMES L is holding 3,000 shares at $3,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1007.47 for the present operating margin

+88.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novan Inc. stands at -1003.79. Equity return is now at value -338.10, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.