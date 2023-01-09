Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.68. The company’s stock price has collected -6.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Affirm Stock Plummets on Missed Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.18, which is $11.79 above the current price. AFRM currently public float of 217.47M and currently shorts hold a 17.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 14.58M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stocks went down by -6.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.28% and a quarterly performance of -56.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for Affirm Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.46% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of -61.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to AFRM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

AFRM Trading at -32.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Rabois Keith, who sale 17,287 shares at the price of $9.18 back on Jan 03. After this action, Rabois Keith now owns 51,860 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $158,772 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,287 shares at $14.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 69,147 shares at $246,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.