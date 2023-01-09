A Lesson to Learn: Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) went up by 10.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s stock price has collected 69.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ :TYDE) Right Now?

TYDE currently public float of 30.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYDE was 1.68M shares.

TYDE’s Market Performance

TYDE stocks went up by 69.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.65% and a quarterly performance of -56.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 53.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.92% for Cryptyde Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.67% for TYDE stocks with a simple moving average of -77.18% for the last 200 days.

TYDE Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.28%, as shares surge +25.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYDE rose by +69.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2594. In addition, Cryptyde Inc. saw 69.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.