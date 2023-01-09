A Lesson to Learn: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.01. The company’s stock price has collected 9.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE :AQN) Right Now?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQN is at 0.26.

AQN currently public float of 673.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQN was 6.33M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN stocks went up by 9.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly performance of -33.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.31% for AQN stocks with a simple moving average of -41.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AQN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

AQN Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN rose by +9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.