Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) went down by -6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.63. The company’s stock price has collected 7.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/21 that Wolverine Buys Sweaty Betty for $410 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE :WWW) Right Now?

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWW is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.71, which is $5.95 above the current price. WWW currently public float of 76.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWW was 1.34M shares.

WWW’s Market Performance

WWW stocks went up by 7.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.18% and a quarterly performance of -37.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for Wolverine World Wide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.14% for WWW stocks with a simple moving average of -41.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWW stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WWW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WWW in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to WWW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

WWW Trading at -12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw -1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from HOFFMAN BRENDAN, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Dec 09. After this action, HOFFMAN BRENDAN now owns 48,157 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $76,875 using the latest closing price.

Stornant Michael D, the Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Stornant Michael D is holding 193,499 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at +2.80. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.