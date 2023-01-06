Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.23. The company’s stock price has collected 2.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE :DCP) Right Now?

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DCP is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for DCP Midstream LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.71, which is $3.01 above the current price. DCP currently public float of 90.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCP was 744.45K shares.

DCP’s Market Performance

DCP stocks went up by 2.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.13% and a quarterly performance of 2.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for DCP Midstream LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for DCP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DCP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DCP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $39 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCP reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for DCP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to DCP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

DCP Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCP rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.63. In addition, DCP Midstream LP saw 1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCP starting from Denton Clifford Todd, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $39.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Denton Clifford Todd now owns 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream LP, valued at $107,879 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.19 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DCP Midstream LP stands at +3.45. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.