Wall Street Pummels Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) After Recent Earnings Report

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.51. The company’s stock price has collected 1.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Treasury Moves to Ease Limits on Foreign Tax Credits After Companies Object

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.13, which is $6.84 above the current price. BLMN currently public float of 83.85M and currently shorts hold a 11.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 1.50M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly performance of 3.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.13% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $23 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to BLMN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

BLMN Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.86. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 203,032 shares at the price of $22.93 back on Nov 21. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $4,655,019 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 261,122 shares at $23.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that SMITH ELIZABETH A is holding 243,594 shares at $6,118,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.96 for the present operating margin

+13.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +5.23. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.