SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) went down by -8.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.72. The company’s stock price has collected -1.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SGH) Right Now?

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGH is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SMART Global Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SGH currently public float of 46.76M and currently shorts hold a 7.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGH was 617.95K shares.

SGH’s Market Performance

SGH stocks went down by -1.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.77% and a quarterly performance of -8.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for SMART Global Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.08% for SGH stocks with a simple moving average of -23.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGH reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for SGH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SGH, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

SGH Trading at -7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc. saw -2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Pellegrino Thierry, who sale 8,426 shares at the price of $17.23 back on Nov 15. After this action, Pellegrino Thierry now owns 85,729 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc., valued at $145,161 using the latest closing price.

HERSCHER PENNY, the Director of SMART Global Holdings Inc., sale 2,156 shares at $16.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that HERSCHER PENNY is holding 5,484 shares at $34,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc. stands at +3.66. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.