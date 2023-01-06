Seer Inc. (SEER) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) went down by -7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s stock price has collected -15.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ :SEER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Seer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.17, which is $5.76 above the current price. SEER currently public float of 50.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEER was 330.35K shares.

SEER’s Market Performance

SEER stocks went down by -15.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.65% and a quarterly performance of -46.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.66% for Seer Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.41% for SEER stocks with a simple moving average of -51.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEER stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SEER by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SEER in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEER reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SEER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

SEER Trading at -35.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares sank -36.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Seer Inc. saw -26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from Horn David R., who sale 18,884 shares at the price of $6.57 back on Dec 08. After this action, Horn David R. now owns 273,442 shares of Seer Inc., valued at $124,070 using the latest closing price.

Kogan Elona Esq., the General Counsel and Secretary of Seer Inc., sale 8,185 shares at $8.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Kogan Elona Esq. is holding 101,370 shares at $72,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1121.30 for the present operating margin

-5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seer Inc. stands at -1113.06. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.67.