Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) went down by -2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.36. The company’s stock price has collected 9.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Relay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.55, which is $21.69 above the current price. RLAY currently public float of 115.93M and currently shorts hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLAY was 1.14M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stocks went up by 9.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.52% and a quarterly performance of -34.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Relay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.18% for RLAY stocks with a simple moving average of -26.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $23 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to RLAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 06th of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at -15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Catinazzo Thomas, who sale 445 shares at the price of $14.49 back on Dec 27. After this action, Catinazzo Thomas now owns 50,231 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,448 using the latest closing price.

Bergstrom Donald A, the President, R&D of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 980 shares at $14.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Bergstrom Donald A is holding 85,886 shares at $14,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7464.74 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -12012.94. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -28.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 40.14.