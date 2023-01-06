Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) went down by -3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s stock price has collected 4.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ :FRSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Freshworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.07, which is $2.99 above the current price. FRSH currently public float of 158.33M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSH was 1.22M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stocks went up by 4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.70% and a quarterly performance of -4.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Freshworks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for FRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -2.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FRSH, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

FRSH Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from PADGETT BARRY L., who sale 6,566 shares at the price of $14.47 back on Dec 30. After this action, PADGETT BARRY L. now owns 16,428 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $95,010 using the latest closing price.

Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates, the Member of 10% owner group of Freshworks Inc., purchase 34,000 shares at $14.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates is holding 3,112,212 shares at $502,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.19 for the present operating margin

+78.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -51.75. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.30.