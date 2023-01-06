Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Afya Limited (AFYA)

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) went down by -7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.02. The company’s stock price has collected -7.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Afya Limited (NASDAQ :AFYA) Right Now?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFYA is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Afya Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AFYA currently public float of 34.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFYA was 375.65K shares.

AFYA’s Market Performance

AFYA stocks went down by -7.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly performance of -5.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Afya Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.89% for AFYA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFYA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AFYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AFYA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $19 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFYA reach a price target of $28.50. The rating they have provided for AFYA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

AFYA Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, Afya Limited saw -8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.