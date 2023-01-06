PVH Corp. (PVH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.78. The company’s stock price has collected 11.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that PVH Cutting Jobs and Outlook Amid ‘Challenging’ Environment

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp. (NYSE :PVH) Right Now?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PVH is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for PVH Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.50, which is $1.16 above the current price. PVH currently public float of 63.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PVH was 1.08M shares.

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH stocks went up by 11.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.97% and a quarterly performance of 51.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for PVH Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.78% for PVH stocks with a simple moving average of 20.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVH reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for PVH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PVH, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

PVH Trading at 21.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.56. In addition, PVH Corp. saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from HOLMES JAMES, who sale 4,417 shares at the price of $74.68 back on Dec 09. After this action, HOLMES JAMES now owns 15,420 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $329,852 using the latest closing price.

Larsson Stefan, the Chief Executive Officer of PVH Corp., purchase 18,540 shares at $53.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Larsson Stefan is holding 136,541 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.58 for the present operating margin

+58.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp. stands at +10.40. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.