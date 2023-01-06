OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.92. The company’s stock price has collected 17.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPK is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for OPKO Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.95, which is $3.72 above the current price. OPK currently public float of 416.76M and currently shorts hold a 8.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPK was 2.34M shares.

OPK’s Market Performance

OPK stocks went up by 17.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.38% and a quarterly performance of -35.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for OPKO Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for OPK stocks with a simple moving average of -47.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OPK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to OPK, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

OPK Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2305. In addition, OPKO Health Inc. saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Nov 22. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 198,831,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc., valued at $446,673 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of OPKO Health Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 198,531,694 shares at $319,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPKO Health Inc. stands at -1.70. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.