Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Just Got Our Attention

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Mizuho Americas to Acquire Placement Agent Capstone Partners

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :MFG) Right Now?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFG is at 0.52.

MFG currently public float of 11.44B and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFG was 1.41M shares.

MFG’s Market Performance

MFG stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.59% and a quarterly performance of 29.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.06% for MFG stocks with a simple moving average of 21.07% for the last 200 days.

MFG Trading at 18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at +17.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.73. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 477.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.69. Total debt to assets is 18.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -13.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.