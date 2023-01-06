Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) went down by -4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $614.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/22 that Intuit Stock Drops on News About Hiring. Why the Sell-Off May Be ‘Overdone.’

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ :INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 1.14.

The average price from analysts is $474.13, which is $96.03 above the current price. INTU currently public float of 272.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.76M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly performance of -9.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Intuit Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.64% for INTU stocks with a simple moving average of -9.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $500 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to INTU, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

INTU Trading at -5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $393.19. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw -3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from McLean Kerry J, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $428.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, McLean Kerry J now owns 14,574 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $3,852,000 using the latest closing price.

Chriss James Alexander, the EVP, SBSEG of Intuit Inc., sale 1,545 shares at $407.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Chriss James Alexander is holding 344 shares at $630,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.70 for the present operating margin

+77.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.23. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.