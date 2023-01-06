Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went down by -5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/07/21 that Bitcoin, Match, Spotify: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.15, which is $13.33 above the current price. CDAY currently public float of 152.11M and currently shorts hold a 9.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 1.64M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.30% and a quarterly performance of -2.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $64 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDAY, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

CDAY Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.81. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw -6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $62.74 back on Dec 07. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 176,643 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $407,798 using the latest closing price.

Holdridge Stephen H., the EVP, Chief Customer Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $71.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Holdridge Stephen H. is holding 41,429 shares at $142,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -0.90 for asset returns.