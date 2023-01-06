Is Olin Corporation (OLN) a Keeper?

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE :OLN) Right Now?

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLN is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Olin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.25, which is $8.54 above the current price. OLN currently public float of 136.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLN was 1.45M shares.

OLN’s Market Performance

OLN stocks went up by 2.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.25% and a quarterly performance of 14.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Olin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for OLN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to OLN, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

OLN Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.33. In addition, Olin Corporation saw 2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from VARILEK JAMES A, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $56.56 back on Nov 18. After this action, VARILEK JAMES A now owns 17,761 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $2,828,090 using the latest closing price.

VARILEK JAMES A, the EVP & COO of Olin Corporation, sale 3,345 shares at $57.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that VARILEK JAMES A is holding 0 shares at $193,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.27 for the present operating margin

+23.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at +14.55. Equity return is now at value 53.80, with 16.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.