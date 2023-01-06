Is Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) a Keeper?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $328.56. The company’s stock price has collected -2.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Green Hydrogen Gets Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE :APD) Right Now?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $324.32, which is $20.5 above the current price. APD currently public float of 220.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APD was 1.09M shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stocks went down by -2.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.18% and a quarterly performance of 24.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.59% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for APD stocks with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $328 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to APD, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

APD Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.71. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Major Sean D, who sale 485 shares at the price of $313.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Major Sean D now owns 14,275 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $151,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.56 for the present operating margin

+26.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stands at +17.67. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.