Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) went up by 13.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANGO is at 0.65.

ANGO currently public float of 37.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGO was 588.05K shares.

ANGO’s Market Performance

ANGO stocks went up by 16.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.36% and a quarterly performance of -28.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for AngioDynamics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.98% for ANGO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $37 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to ANGO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

ANGO Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +27.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +16.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.07. In addition, AngioDynamics Inc. saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Trowbridge Stephen A, who purchase 1,083 shares at the price of $13.82 back on Oct 12. After this action, Trowbridge Stephen A now owns 89,581 shares of AngioDynamics Inc., valued at $14,967 using the latest closing price.

Clemmer James C, the President and CEO of AngioDynamics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Clemmer James C is holding 450,407 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -5.90 for asset returns.