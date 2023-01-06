Here’s Our Rant About Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at -1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39062500.00. CEI currently public float of 3.24M and currently shorts hold a 35.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 1.68M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -10.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.67% and a quarterly performance of -84.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.36% for Camber Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.45% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -90.85% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -65.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -61.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.2733. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1354.20 for the present operating margin

+63.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc. stands at -42289.60. Equity return is now at value 173.70, with -197.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.