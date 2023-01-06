Here’s How Your Trade The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Aggressively Right Now

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE :AZEK) Right Now?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The AZEK Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.90, which is $1.13 above the current price. AZEK currently public float of 146.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZEK was 1.95M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK stocks went up by 9.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.40% and a quarterly performance of 19.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for The AZEK Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.76% for AZEK stocks with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to AZEK, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

AZEK Trading at 14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Hendrickson Gary E, who purchase 27,145 shares at the price of $18.47 back on Sep 02. After this action, Hendrickson Gary E now owns 212,725 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $501,368 using the latest closing price.

NAGEL VERNON J, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $18.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that NAGEL VERNON J is holding 27,029 shares at $55,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.