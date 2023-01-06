DLocal Limited (DLO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) went down by -5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.88. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ :DLO) Right Now?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for DLocal Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.89, which is $8.09 above the current price. DLO currently public float of 146.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLO was 4.25M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.31% and a quarterly performance of -35.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for DLocal Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.90% for DLO stocks with a simple moving average of -36.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

New Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Underperform” to DLO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

DLO Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.31. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 16.10 for asset returns.