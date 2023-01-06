Can Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Remain Competitive?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ :PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.83, which is $5.47 above the current price. PLYA currently public float of 127.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLYA was 1.35M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA stocks went up by 3.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.47% and a quarterly performance of 8.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for PLYA stocks with a simple moving average of -9.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLYA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Mulet Fernando, who sale 4,830 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Jan 03. After this action, Mulet Fernando now owns 327,687 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $30,719 using the latest closing price.

Maliassas Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 4,829 shares at $6.36 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Maliassas Gregory is holding 247,845 shares at $30,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+22.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at -16.77. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.