Can Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Remain Competitive?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock price has collected 5.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. WSJ Video reported on 12/15/22 that Ticketmaster’s Market Power, Explained

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :LYV) Right Now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LYV currently public float of 155.81M and currently shorts hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYV was 2.21M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stocks went up by 5.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.00% and a quarterly performance of -11.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.48% for LYV stocks with a simple moving average of -18.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to LYV, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

LYV Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.65. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Iovine Jimmy, who purchase 13,740 shares at the price of $73.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Iovine Jimmy now owns 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,006,867 using the latest closing price.

Rapino Michael, the President & CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 78,000 shares at $74.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Rapino Michael is holding 3,799,273 shares at $5,804,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Equity return is now at value -82.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.