Can Accenture plc (ACN) Remain Competitive?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $403.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/16/22 that Accenture Expects Higher Earnings in 2023. Why the Stock Is Down Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE :ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.23.

ACN currently public float of 657.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACN was 2.16M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN stocks went down by -0.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.17% and a quarterly performance of -4.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.33% for ACN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $268 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACN, setting the target price at $446 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $273.76. In addition, Accenture plc saw -1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Price Paula A, who sale 750 shares at the price of $258.77 back on Dec 20. After this action, Price Paula A now owns 6,697 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $194,080 using the latest closing price.

Etheredge James O, the Chief Exec-North America of Accenture plc, sale 1,790 shares at $259.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Etheredge James O is holding 17,127 shares at $464,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 15.30 for asset returns.