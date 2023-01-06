Buy or Sell Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went down by -6.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 0.89.

VRNS currently public float of 108.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 1.57M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went up by 0.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.23% and a quarterly performance of -19.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Varonis Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of -24.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to VRNS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

VRNS Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.10. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Melamed Guy, who purchase 24,400 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, Melamed Guy now owns 490,351 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $500,200 using the latest closing price.

O’Boyle James, the SVP of Worldwide Sales of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $16.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that O’Boyle James is holding 428,989 shares at $1,003,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.58 for the present operating margin

+84.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -29.95. Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.44.