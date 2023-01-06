Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Just Got Our Attention

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went down by -4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s stock price has collected 7.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE :BE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BE is at 2.85.

The average price from analysts is $29.05, which is $9.89 above the current price. BE currently public float of 162.93M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BE was 2.54M shares.

BE’s Market Performance

BE stocks went up by 7.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.85% and a quarterly performance of -6.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Bloom Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.42% for BE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BE, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

BE Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.21. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who sale 3,254 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Dec 16. After this action, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE now owns 348,123 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $71,588 using the latest closing price.

Sridhar KR, the Chairman & CEO of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 11,161 shares at $21.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Sridhar KR is holding 463,353 shares at $245,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.04 for the present operating margin

+20.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -16.92. Equity return is now at value 826.40, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.