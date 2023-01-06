Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.75. The company’s stock price has collected -5.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.86.

RCUS currently public float of 51.46M and currently shorts hold a 14.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 1.02M shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went down by -5.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.29% and a quarterly performance of -33.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.70% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of -29.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RCUS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at -31.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -41.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.40. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Goeltz II Robert C., who sale 2,453 shares at the price of $30.75 back on Dec 16. After this action, Goeltz II Robert C. now owns 11,566 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $75,430 using the latest closing price.

Tang Carolyn C., the General Counsel of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 2,523 shares at $30.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Tang Carolyn C. is holding 28,584 shares at $77,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.