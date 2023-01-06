A Lesson to Learn: Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) went up by 4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.84. The company’s stock price has collected 6.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ :ZYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYME is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Zymeworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.67, which is $4.83 above the current price. ZYME currently public float of 54.49M and currently shorts hold a 15.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYME was 1.44M shares.

ZYME’s Market Performance

ZYME stocks went up by 6.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.99% and a quarterly performance of 30.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.91% for Zymeworks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.33% for ZYME stocks with a simple moving average of 24.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYME reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.70. The rating they have provided for ZYME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZYME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ZYME Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw 1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from Astle Christopher, who sale 887 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Dec 12. After this action, Astle Christopher now owns 1,333 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $5,331 using the latest closing price.

Josephson Neil, the Chief Medical Officer of Zymeworks Inc., sale 2,475 shares at $8.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Josephson Neil is holding 14,449 shares at $20,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-808.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at -794.01. Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -60.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.