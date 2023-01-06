A Lesson to Learn: Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) went up by 59.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.90. The company’s stock price has collected 65.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ :TIRX) Right Now?

TIRX currently public float of 0.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIRX was 13.95K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX stocks went up by 65.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.42% and a quarterly performance of 1.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.06% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.45% for TIRX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.60% for the last 200 days.

TIRX Trading at 32.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.28%, as shares surge +24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +65.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw 74.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.