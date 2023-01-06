A Lesson to Learn: Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) went down by -8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.07. The company’s stock price has collected -15.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE :LPG) Right Now?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPG is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.07, which is $4.11 above the current price. LPG currently public float of 33.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPG was 541.05K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG stocks went down by -15.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.28% and a quarterly performance of 17.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Dorian LPG Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.14% for LPG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LPG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

LPG Trading at -14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -15.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG fell by -15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.89. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw -15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Hadjipateras Alexander C., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.79 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hadjipateras Alexander C. now owns 69,660 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $98,950 using the latest closing price.

Hadjipateras Alexander C., the EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC of Dorian LPG Ltd., sale 5,000 shares at $19.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Hadjipateras Alexander C. is holding 74,660 shares at $95,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.18 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +26.23. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.