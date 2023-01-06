A Lesson to Learn: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) went up by 5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s stock price has collected 8.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE :BBAR) Right Now?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is at 1.18.

BBAR currently public float of 69.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBAR was 579.87K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR stocks went up by 8.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.02% and a quarterly performance of 28.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.61% for BBAR stocks with a simple moving average of 43.07% for the last 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 32.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +42.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.