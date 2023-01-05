We Analyzed the Future Direction of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), Here is What We Found

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is $5.76 above the current price. CRDO currently public float of 105.14M and currently shorts hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 1.06M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.73% and a quarterly performance of 9.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.09% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.29% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at -8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.76. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw -4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Dec 22. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 840,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $522,312 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $13.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 11,423,602 shares at $522,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.69 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -20.83. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.54.