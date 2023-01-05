The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) went up by 2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that IPG Is the Latest Ad Holding Company to Increase Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE :IPG) Right Now?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPG is at 1.08.

IPG currently public float of 386.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPG was 3.43M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.00% and a quarterly performance of 27.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.49% for IPG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IPG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

IPG Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.98. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from Carter-Miller Jocelyn, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 19. After this action, Carter-Miller Jocelyn now owns 38,214 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $195,000 using the latest closing price.

HUDSON DAWN E, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 18,376 shares at $32.45 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that HUDSON DAWN E is holding 32,880 shares at $596,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 5.60 for asset returns.