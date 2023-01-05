Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Poshmark Inc. (POSH)?

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.92. The company’s stock price has collected 0.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/04/22 that Poshmark Gets Bought for $1.2 Billion. Why There’s No Better Deal Out There.

Is It Worth Investing in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ :POSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Poshmark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

POSH currently public float of 53.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POSH was 2.24M shares.

POSH’s Market Performance

POSH stocks went up by 0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.39% and a quarterly performance of 1.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.13% for Poshmark Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.23% for POSH stocks with a simple moving average of 30.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POSH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for POSH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for POSH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POSH reach a price target of $17.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for POSH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to POSH, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

POSH Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POSH rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.86. In addition, Poshmark Inc. saw 0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POSH starting from Brumana Rodrigo, who sale 2,770 shares at the price of $17.81 back on Dec 02. After this action, Brumana Rodrigo now owns 626,126 shares of Poshmark Inc., valued at $49,345 using the latest closing price.

McDonald John Michael, the Chief Operating Officer of Poshmark Inc., sale 7,030 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that McDonald John Michael is holding 94,314 shares at $125,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POSH

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -12.00 for asset returns.