Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CarMax Inc. (KMX)

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went up by 7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.05. The company’s stock price has collected 7.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/23/22 that CarMax Results ‘Set Off Alarm Bells.’ Wall Street Cuts Price Targets.

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE :KMX) Right Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $61.93, which is -$3.19 below the current price. KMX currently public float of 157.51M and currently shorts hold a 11.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMX was 2.75M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stocks went up by 7.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.42% and a quarterly performance of -4.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.04% for KMX stocks with a simple moving average of -22.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $75 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to KMX, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

KMX Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.48. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who purchase 8,220 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Dec 30. After this action, Nash William D now owns 165,128 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $501,256 using the latest closing price.

Cafritz Diane L, the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of CarMax Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $94.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cafritz Diane L is holding 4,988 shares at $1,473,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +3.61. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.