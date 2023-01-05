DatChat Inc. (DATS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) went up by 31.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.14. The company’s stock price has collected 11.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ :DATS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DatChat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DATS currently public float of 17.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DATS was 142.17K shares.

DATS’s Market Performance

DATS stocks went up by 11.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.13% and a quarterly performance of -56.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.47% for DatChat Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.06% for DATS stocks with a simple moving average of -69.04% for the last 200 days.

DATS Trading at -29.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.55%, as shares sank -33.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3668. In addition, DatChat Inc. saw 33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DATS starting from Myman Darin M, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Sep 22. After this action, Myman Darin M now owns 1,764,275 shares of DatChat Inc., valued at $9,799 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-243836.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for DatChat Inc. stands at -243622.81. Equity return is now at value -90.90, with -87.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.48.